Magnum PI season 5: A focus on the Magnum, Higgins romance?

As Magnum PI season 5 production continues to roll along and we get more and more excited for the premiere, why not discuss matters of the heart for a moment?

Based on the events of the recent season 4 finale, it goes without saying that a significant chunk of the new season will revolve around the relationship between Magnum and Higgins. It would be rather strange if it didn’t! The implication of the kiss is that the two could be a couple in season 5, or at the very least be having a lot of conversations about it.

We have to believe that all of this will be a focus, but also not the only focus. We tend to believe the amount of screen time it receives will be relatively similar to the will they / won’t they storyline between the two at the end of season 4. Magnum PI remains a show about a number of different things, and we tend to think the producers know that there are a lot of people who watch for something beyond just the romance. More than likely, they will lean into a number of different things over the course of the season. We’ll see some great cases, plus also some other potential stories about things going on in these characters’ lives. Beyond just that, we know that TC and Rick have some big things going on of their own with the recent changes in their lives.

In the end, we do still hope that the Magnum – Higgins relationship is at least a decent part of the show’s season 5 promo campaign, since this could be a wait to get some new viewers in the door. It is at least a part of the general premise of the season, so why not hype it up in advance? From our vantage point, this is a fun new wrinkle that adds another layer of depth to the narrative. The more of these we get, the richer the story could be at the end of the day.

What do you think we’re going to see spotlighted with Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 5?

