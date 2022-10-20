The Crown season 5 trailer puts Diana in the spotlight

Leading up to its long-awaited premiere on Netflix next month, today the official The Crown season 5 trailer was released. It is a trailer that is full of drama, and beyond just that reminders of what lies ahead for a Royal Family facing changing times and more complications than ever.

While The Crown remains largely the story of Elizabeth’s life, you could make the argument that the trailer (see below) is actually more about Diana (played here by Elizabeth Debicki). You will see throughout this season the aftermath of her relationship with Charles and the massive pressures that are put on her in all directions. You have the Royal Family, who is telling her what she can and cannot do despite the downfalls of her relationship with Charles. Meanwhile, you also have the press, who is hounding her every move and watching her like an entire army of hawks.

(We should note that Diana’s death will not happen until season 6, and it has already been reported that the event will not take place on-screen.)

From the Queen perspective, the trailer shows Imelda Staunton’s version of the character chastising Charles (Dominic West) for the mess that he has created for the family, a matter even more troublesome due to him being the future heir to the throne. While all of this happens, reporters and political figures start to question whether the Monarchy has damaged the reputation of Great Britain to the rest of the world.

The Crown season 5 is not the only depiction of Princess Diana’s story over the past several years, but in some ways it is the one viewers have been most eagerly awaiting. There is a great deal of trust that has been placed in executive producer Peter Morgan, with much of that frankly stemming from what we have had a chance to see from the series over the past several years.

