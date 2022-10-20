Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Why is Showtime quiet?

If you are like us, we consider you 100% ready to get a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date. Or, at the very least more news about it.

The folks at Showtime are very much at the moment the ones who are holding the cards. The cast and crew probably don’t know for sure when the series is coming back, though they may have an educated guess or two. We are all at the mercy of a network that for now, does not appear to be in much of a hurry to rush anything along.

So what in the world is going on here here? Well, it is standard-operating procedure for a network to be pretty quiet while a show is in production, especially this early on in the process. For the time being, we suppose that we should just be grateful that the show is almost two months into filming and we have seen a few announcements here and there. We’ve learned about some promotions, a few new additions like Elijah Wood, and also reminders that things in the past are going to get SO much worse. We are not out of the chaos as of yet.

We think Showtime will start to get a little more active when it comes to promotion for this season a little bit later in the year, especially if the series is coming back in late February or March has been speculated. Until that time, we’ll just have to sit back and (try) to be as patient as possible. We’ve already said that the premiere of Your Honor in December would be a great chance to give us a little bit of something more, if possible.

