Ghosts season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The next Halloween!

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Ghosts season 2 episode 5 — which, of course, is not your ordinary half-hour. This is a celebration of Halloween! Very few shows can do a special like this better given the subject matter, but what makes so great is that not every part of this will feel super on-the-nose. We have a feeling that there are going to be a couple of surprises here, especially when it comes to Hetty. Could we even see a new spirit enter the world here?

To get some more insight as to what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past” – A séance at Sam and Jay’s last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty’s past. Also, Isaac worries Nigel will be turned off by his ghost power, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We tend to think that this is going to be an annual tradition for Ghosts, which should have a chance to be on the air for many years to come. We do love the opportunity to get to know a lot of these ghosts a little bit better, so why not embrace a story like this? We’re certainly excited to do that at the moment. Remember that this is not even the first holiday special we’re going to be seeing with the cast and crew this year; there’s also another episode coming themed around Christmas, and it looks to be a special one-hour affair. Given the massive popularity of Ghosts, we think CBS will give it whatever screen time they want.

Related – Want to get some other updates when it comes to Ghosts right now?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 5 on CBS next week?

Are you stoked already to get a big-time Halloween story here? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







