Tonight, The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 2 really kicked things into high gear. We saw a lot of the partnerships face some really tough tests.

One of the biggest ones of course came for Michele & Jay, who had to figure out what to do when they drew the ridiculous/over-the-top sword that allowed them to save another team. They did eventually elect to save Johnny & Ravyn after a LONG deliberation that probably causes all sorts of other question marks among the other players.

After Jay & Michele’s decision, Horacio & Olivia were sent in against Tamara & Turbo, who really were coming into this pretty green. Of course, only a show like The Challenge could turn a memory battle into something hyper-intense and shocking. Yet, they pulled this off as they always do. We’re at least grateful that this felt like a pretty good battle for some of it; blowouts are never fun, but at a certain point, it was clear that Olivia & Horacio were running away with this.

We do think that Tamara & Turbo’s big mistake was not having a good-enough social game. They didn’t have a lot of people trying to help them, whereas their opponents did. (The best part of Tubro’s exit was him repeatedly calling Bananas “Banana” as he headed out the door.)

After all of the chaos, TJ then decided to drop another surprise to the players at the end of the episode: Someone else was coming back into the game! Jordan has arrived.

So is this season delivering so far? We think so, but the one thing production probably can do is not remind us of the theme every few minutes. We’re pretty well-aware at this point that these people are competing with their “Ride or Dies.” There’s not much that can be said at this point to make us any more aware of that.

