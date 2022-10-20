Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 10/20?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? After what we’ve seen through the first four episodes, the demand is 100% going to be there.

After all, one of the things that makes this show so special is how it very much stands out from the franchise — it is serialized and with that, it allows us a chance to revisit things here and there. Take, for example, what you are going to see on the next episode “Behind Blue Eyes” — which, unfortunately, is not going to be on the air tonight. You will be stuck waiting until October 27 in order to see it, but we do think there’s a good chance it will prove worth the wait. After all, Stabler will testify against the Brotherhood! We haven’t always gotten as much of that part of Law & Order on this version of the show, and this is a chance for Elliot to look back and reflect on a pretty challenging time.

Want to get a few more details now? Then go ahead and read the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/27/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : While Stabler is called to testify against the Brotherhood in court, the task force sets their sights on a dangerous criminal gang posing as police. Reyes finds a surprising connection to the suspects they’re after. Bell receives some unwelcome news. TV-14

This episode feels very much like one that will require all hands on deck, and it also is going to feature a big-name guest star: Kelli Giddish! Rollins is going to work with Stabler as a part of this story, and with her leaving SVU at some point a little later this year, we’re pretty thrilled we have an opportunity to see this first.

