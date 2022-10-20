Walker: Independence season 1 episode 4 spoilers:

As you prepare for Walker: Independence season 1 episode 4 next week, do you want to learn a little bit more about it?

Let’s start off here with the title of “Pax Romano,” which is very much important in its own right. For those unaware, this is a reference to a point of history during the Roman Empire, one where there was a relative sense of advancement and peace. You would easily want to think this will lead to smooth sailing for some of these characters, but that’s not going to be the case forever … right? Things could start off in a reasonably-happy place, only to get far more chaotic on the other side.

To get a few more details on what’s coming up next, go ahead and check out the full Walker: Independence season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town’s balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22. Every episode of WALKER INDEPENDENCE will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, maybe we’ll get a further sense of every character. So far, we’ve seen a lot through Abby’s eyes and for good reason given that she is the lead. However, over time it’s almost certain we’ll see spotlights for just about every main player.

