NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3: New sneak peeks!

With NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 3 coming to CBS on Sunday, what better way to prepare than checking out some sneak peeks?

If you look below, you can get a couple of pretty-exciting previews for “The Body Stitchers,” a story that will be notable on a couple of different fronts. First and foremost, there’s a real team-up possibility here between NCIS and the FBI, and we personally always find it fun when we see different groups work together out in the field.

From there, go ahead and add to this the fact that we’ll have unusual pairings, Kilbride scolding Sam (who is back after being off-screen this past Sunday), and an unlikely friendship. Not all of this is featured within the sneak previews, but a good bit of it is. This set the stage for an episode that will have a good bit of history woven into it, and that’s one of the things that excites us from a story-of-the-week perspective. (The best cases here give you an emotional component, but at the same time, also give you a little bit of action as well.)

In the end, we just hope that this episode does continue some of the other stories that have been established and/or hinted about for the past couple of weeks. Take, for example, the oh-so-simple question as to what Anna is going to do with her future. Or, what’s going on with Kensi and Deeks as parents. In general, we’re still early on in the season, and we do think there are a lot of twists and turns every single step of the way.

