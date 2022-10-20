New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6 promo: Trouble for Floyd?

As you prepare for New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6 on NBC next week, we have a feeling already that it is going to be very emotional. That’s especially the case here when it comes to Floyd and his father.

At the bottom of this article, you can see a preview for “Give Me a Sign,” which is going to feature Dr. Reynolds learning that his father could be putting his own life at risk. Earlier this season Floyd realized that his dad may be bipolar, but he did not react to the news in any way similar to how he thought that he would. He now has to figure out how to protect this man from himself.

One of the big stories for the final season so far has been characters working to contend with some significant parts of their past. With Bloom, we’ve seen that play out with her sister. Meanwhile, with Reynolds it is clear that everything is coming to a head with his dad. It is hard to reconcile the past in the present, but that’s what he is trying to do while also building towards a better future. There is a lot for these two men to emotionally impact provided his dad makes it out of this episode okay.

As for what else is happening, we’re mostly just curious to see what the next phase is of Max’s journey. He’s been trying to make the hospital a better place and be a good father but beyond all of that, we really don’t think the character has thought that far ahead. Instead, he is mostly just working to recover from the shock of Helen’s exit, which we’re also not entirely over and may not be for a rather long time.

