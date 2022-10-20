Walker season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Partnership problems

Next week on Walker season 3 episode 4, you could be seeing things get back to normal for Cordell … whatever that looks like.

We know that Jared Padalecki’s character has gone through a lot since the start of the season, given that there was both the kidnapping and the immediately fallout of it. Now, he’s getting back and the metaphorical saddle and working again with Cassie. The problem? Trying to get back into rhythm. Remember for a minute here that these two didn’t exactly work together for that long even before the events of the season 2 finale, so there is a lot of work still to be done with this partnership. Are we confident that they will figure it out in due time? Sure, but they gotta be aware that nothing is going to be perfect within a matter of days.

To get a few more details now about what to expect, we suggest that you check out the full Walker season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

QUIT HORSING AROUND – Walker (Jared Padalecki), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Captain James (Coby Bell) team up to put Trey (Jeff Pierre) through the final stages of his training, a “Rangers hell-week” that will ensure he’s ready to join the ranks of the elite organization, but it’s not only Trey who is put to the test, Walker hasn’t worked with Cassie in weeks and both struggle to get their partnership back in sync. Chad Dashnaw directed the episode written by Russell Friend (#304). Original airdate 10/27/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Do we think that Walker and Cassie will get there? 100% we do, mostly because it’d make almost no sense if they didn’t. Their back and forth as partners is going to be one of the cores of this story.

