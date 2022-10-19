The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Hopes for the spring

What is The Morning Show season 3 premiere date going to be over at Apple TV+? Of course, we’re excited to see what the future holds here!

With that being said, we of course remain very-much aware that we’re going to be waiting for a pretty long time for some other details. Filming is currently underway, and odds are it is months away from being wrapped up! The streaming service knows the value of this show, which has been one of its most profitable for a good while. It also was one of their biggest selling points from the very start.

So while we probably won’t be getting any official news on a date for a little while, we do think it remains somewhat-easy to look towards mid-spring as a chief possibility. Why? There are a few simple reasons. For starters, this will put the show within the 2023 Emmy window, and that is something that we know Apple cares a good bit about. Also, it could fill the gap between the third season of Ted Lasso (which we think will be out in the late winter/early spring) and then also Severance (which we think will be back in the summer).

Beyond all of that, we just think it doesn’t benefit the series to be off the air for too much longer than that. This is a show that tries to tell stories that are somewhat topical in nature. The longer the way from one season to the next, the more difficult it will be in order for the story to keep that quality.

At least we know already that season 3 is going to be as star-studded as any other so far. Remember that Julianna Margulies is going to be returning for the second straight season; beyond just that, you’re also going to see Jon Hamm in a major arc!

