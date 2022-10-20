Station 19 season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Get set for Halloween!

As you get yourselves prepared for Station 19 season 6 episode 4 on ABC, you are going to see a story titled “Demons.” Want to learn a little more?

First things first, let’s dive into the fact that we are going to celebrate Halloween! Well, in theory that’s what we are going to do. This is the sort of show that has a tendency to have bad things happen just about every time of the year. It’s what happens when you focus on rescuing people in danger! Rest assured, though, there will also be some lighter moments; not every single part of this story will be about endless doom-and-gloom and we can be rather grateful for that.

Below, you can check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 4 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

“Demons” – Maya and Theo answer a call at a Halloween carnival; but when fire hits the corn maze, the dangers quickly escalate and Maya risks her own life to prove her worth to her increasingly hostile captain. Meanwhile, Station 19 hosts the neighborhood kids for trick-or-treating; a prank war breaks out in the house, and Jack is haunted by a ghost from his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The Jack storyline may actually be the most interesting to us, and we say that largely due to the fact that it has been so mysterious so far this season. This is a guy who is really struggling to find himself, and our thinking is that we’re going to have a chance to see this journey play out in some emotional, truly-fascinating ways.

In the end, just remember that no matter where things go on Halloween, there’s plenty of other stuff on the other side. We are early on in the season.

