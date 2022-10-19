Ink Master season 14 episode 9 preview: The last before the finale!

As we set the stage for Ink Master season 14 episode 9 next week, it’s pretty clear that the competition is in another gear.

First of all, our heart goes out to Tony Medellin. He’s one of the most talented artists in the history of this competition, and we honestly feel like he just drew the worst possible hand this time with a style he wasn’t familiar with. We also recognize that he was willing to walk away rather than tattoo something bad that would live on a guy’s body forever; luckily, the other winners helped him through to create a portrait that while unfinished, brought a lot of good stuff to the table.

Now, we can complain about this season being only ten episodes. Who in the world thought that this would be a good idea? What it does is effectively rush through the whole endgame of this season and that’s not beneficial to any of the six people left. Personally, we think the competition needed twelve episodes so that we could narrow the field down more over time; with that said, we recognize that this season was an experiment for Paramount+, who is exclusively airing the show for the first time.

The preview for next week noted that there are going to be a series of tough challenges that the artists have to pass in order to make it to the finale and honestly, it feels like it’s almost anyone’s game. We say “almost” because DJ Tambe is clearly the frontrunner after two straight weeks at the top. Anthony Michaels should be in there on the basis of his talent, which is consistent across almost everything.

What we want to see moving forward

A few more opportunities to see these artists do what they do best! Creepy Jason, for example, has done some of the most creative and exciting pieces we’ve seen in the competition, but the past few themes haven’t given him a chance to do that.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ink Master right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ink Master season 14 episode 9 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates on the series. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







