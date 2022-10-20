American Horror Story: NYC episode 3 spoilers: What’s next…

After tonight’s two-episode premiere, where are things going to go moving into American Horror Story: NYC episode 3? What about episode 4 after the fact?

First and foremost, we begin this piece with a big-time reminder that you are going to get two episodes once again airing next week. This is going to be the way that the show goes for the rest of the season. This is an experiment the network is doing for the entirety of the season and honestly, it remains to be seen how it’s going to pan out in the long-term. We think FX isn’t relying so much on live viewing as they are people watching after the fact via DVR or people watching on Hulu.

Now, let’s go ahead and share some of the details. What we have right now are two synopses below, and they at least set the table for what can see moving forward.

Episode 3, “Smoke Signals” – Without the NYPD’s help, Gino is forced to get resourceful; a traumatizing event brings dangerous suspects closer than ever.

Episode 4, “Black Out” – As darkness consumes the city, evil takes root in the unlikeliest of places.

By the end of episode 4, it feels pretty darn fair to say that everything is going to descend into absolute chaos. As for what that chaos is, we’ll have to wait and see. We know that this is a story about murder, disappearances, and a very specific period of time. We know that details have been kept rather hidden from the public this season, but we want to think there’s a reason and that we’ll understand it more as we get to watch this story play out.

What do you want to see on American Horror Story: NYC episodes 3 and 4?

