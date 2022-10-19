Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 title reveal: A ‘Dead Ringer’?

Who wants to dive into a deeper chat when it comes to the Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 title? As per usual, there’s a lot to get into here!

Today, the official writers’ room revealed that episode 6 will be called “Dead Ringer,” which of course fulfills a lot of what they commonly do. For starters, this is a reminder that the show loves titles that are intense and feel straight out of a big-budget action film. (A lot of the times, Magnum PI is bringing that to you on a weekly basis.) Also, there’s of course a double meaning here. A “dead ringer” is an expression often used when someone looks almost identical to someone else. Let’s say, for example, that you see someone on the street who is a dead ringer for George Clooney.

Does this mean that Magnum, Higgins, or someone else on the show could have an evil twin? We don’t want to jump to that conclusion as of yet, but it’s one of many fun things to consider when it comes to this episode right now. Given that we are five seasons in, we do imagine this allows the writers to play with some fun concepts and ideas that they haven’t had a chance to do in the past.

As for when episode 6 will air, that obviously ties very much into when NBC decides to give us the season 5 premiere! If the show comes back in January, that means that “Dead Ringer” would probably come about in February. If they start off the season in March, then we are probably looking at April. Either way, we’re going to be waiting a while, but we like to think that all of these titles serve as a great little appetizer for what lies ahead. At some point later this year, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for some substantial footage better setting the table for what will be coming up next. Let’s hope for some awesome stuff!

