Chicago PD season 10 episode 5: Yellowstone actor to appear

As you get set for tonight’s Chicago PD season 10 episode 5, a familiar face from the Yellowstone world will be stopping by — in a very different way than you’ve seen him before.

According to a new report from TVLine, Jefferson White (who you know from the Paramount Network series as Jimmy) is going to be recurring starting tonight as Sean O’Neal, son of Police Chief Patrick O’Neal. He’s a very different guy from his father, but that allows him to be useful, and rather resourceful, as he works to help Intelligence with a case that requires someone with a different set of resources.

Speaking to the aforementioned site, here is some of what White had to say about this role:

“He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension … Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on [the case].”

In general, you can expect in this episode a significant amount of drama, but also an opportunity for Upton to try and heal after everything she’s gone through this season. Sean could end up becoming someone Upton can speak to about some of her struggles. There is the difficult nature of this case, of course, but there’s also more struggle than that courtesy of what she’s feeling after the sudden departure of Jay Halstead. He was doing what was best for him and she understands that, but 100% this does not make any part of the process easier for her.

White describes his character as a “kindred spirit” to Upton, and adds that when it comes to “what she’s going through — the difficulty of that — he offers to be an outlet and a resource as she navigates [it].”

So yea, there’s going to be some emotional stuff on the show tonight — but when was that ever a surprise for the world of Chicago PD? Isn’t that always the case?

