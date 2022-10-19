Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Greg Germann returning as Tom Koracick

Jesse Williams is not the only familiar face coming back to Grey’s Anatomy next month — Greg Germann is also going to be back as Tom Koracick!

According to a report from TVLine, the actor will be appearing on the upcoming November 3 episode, the same one that brings back Williams as Jackson Avery. (Jesse is also directing this episode.) Tom decided to move to Boston to help Jackson run the Catherine Fox Foundation, and since that time, the two have been working together.

Even after Germann exited the NBC show, there was a lot of conversation suggesting that he could be back here and there down the road. This is further evidence that he is more than happy to do that. This is also a reminder that the medical drama is continuing to do what they can when it comes to honoring their past. Kate Walsh is coming back as Addison on Thursday, and there could be other familiar faces coming either before or after the departure of Ellen Pompeo. She’ll still be around as an executive producer and narrator following episode 8, but her on-screen future as Meredith Grey remains unclear.

We’re thrilled to have Tom back as someone who always liked his character, though we personally never loved the whole story with him and Teddy. It felt like there were some other ways to give that character eventual happiness; fingers crossed, we are going to see some of that in this particular episode.

Given that this is a long season, who knows what’s going to happen weeks or even months down the road? With a focus on a brand-new group of interns, it’s abundantly clear at this point that we are entering a brand-new era of the series. Plenty more surprises could be coming.

