Doctor Who: Will David Tennant appear in Jodie Whittaker farewell?

As we get ourselves prepared for the final episode of Doctor Who featuring Jodie Whittaker, why not dive into some fan theories?

One of the biggest ones out there (and a theory we’ve honestly thought about for months already) is that Jodie’s Thirteenth Doctor is not going to regenerate into a new version played by Ncuti Gatwa. Instead, she could leap back in time and become David Tennant’s Doctor all over again. We know that Tennant and Catherine Tate have prominent roles to play in the 60th anniversary special; meanwhile, Gatwa’s involvement in said special remains unclear. He may not be featured prominently until we get to season 14, which will not premiere until we get around to 2024 based on the information that is out there.

Speaking to Metro recently, outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall responded to the Tennant regeneration theories, and he didn’t confirm or deny anything:

I haven’t seen that but it’s made me laugh! There’s fan theories on everything, I seem to remember there was a fan theory that Graham would turn out to be the Doctor, [and] that Bradley Walsh was a secret Doctor in disguise.

Remember, Chibnall could find the truth funny, right? It’s something to at least think about. What we wonder is if the special this month (meant to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the BBC) will end with the regeneration but no clear sign of who The Doctor is regenerating into. It’d break tradition, but this show does do that here and there. Either way, if Jodie does regenerate into the Ncuti Gatwa Doctor, it is one of the best-kept secrets out there. There has been virtually no word of him being on-set so early, and we haven’t gotten any teases as to what he will look like in costume.

