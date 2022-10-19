Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, East New York get full seasons

After just a handful of airings, CBS has decided they’ve seen enough from Fire Country, So Help Me Todd, and East New York — all three of these shows will be sticking around through the end of this current season.

In a statement today, the network confirmed that they are giving the three series full-season orders, though they have declined to mention what constitutes a “full season.” Back in the olden days, this meant 22 episodes, but that has changed a lot over the years and especially after the global health crisis.

In a statement confirming the news about the pick-ups today, here is what CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl had to say:

“We are thrilled to have the three most-watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines … These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

All three shows have impressed when it comes to either retaining viewership or finding a way to even grow on the lead-in, which is what we’ve seen from Fire Country so far. They’ve also been creatively solid; we consider So Help Me Todd to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the fall season, a breezy law show that really brings us back to the early 2000’s when shows like this where a little bit more common. All three will have a chance at a season 2 renewal, but it’s going to be a long time before we hear something more about that and there are a ton of different factors at play. Take, for example, whether or not they can pull in substantial viewership once we get around to the winter and spring.

New episodes of all three of these shows are going to be airing in the weeks ahead, so if you haven’t had an opportunity to dive into any of them yet, rest assured that chance still awaits you pretty soon.

