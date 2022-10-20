Is She-Hulk new this week on Disney+? The season 2 future

Is She-Hulk new this week on Disney+? Are we going to have a chance to follow up that super-meta story we saw last week?

Well, we more than understand the demand for more of the Tatiana Maslany show; unfortunately, that is not going to be the case. While the end to last week’s episode felt a little bit rushed, it was the end of the season and now, we’re left to wonder what the future is going to hold.

So are we going to get a season 2 on the streaming service? Nothing is official on that as of yet, but we’re relatively optimistic about it. While we do think that She-Hulk the character / Jen Walters could appear elsewhere within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has been established with such a unique tone in mind. We couldn’t imagine the character so easily at this point in one of the dark, more brooding parts of this superhero world. Therefore, it makes the most sense to just bring this show back and tell more stories through its unique lens.

If we DO get a second season down the road, odds are it is going to take a good bit of time in order to see it back on the service. Remember that this is the sort of show that takes a long time in post-production because of all the visual effects; also, Marvel has a very specific timeline for when they want some of their shows out! We don’t think that they’re altogether interested in deviating from that, especially since She-Hulk as a show is so cross-referential. It doesn’t exist on an island in the same way that Moon Knight did when we had a chance to see it earlier this year.

