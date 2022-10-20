Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, October 20?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the medical drama on the air again alongside Station 19?

Well, there is a lot to get into here, but the first thing we should go ahead and say is rather simple: New episodes are coming for both shows! You will see a lot of dangerous situations on Station 19, and then a pretty fascinating spotlight on the interns on Grey’s Anatomy.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 3, “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” – The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside of an electric car. The scene grows increasingly tense when the teen’s father shows up furious at his son for taking his beloved car without permission. Ben and Maya find themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple that they detest on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 3, “Let’s Talk About Sex” – Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. The videos, filmed at Grey Sloan in front of a group of high schoolers, hit home as a student has medical complications during her visit. Elsewhere, Meredith and Maggie learn something new about Zola on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” airing THURSDAY, OCT. 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember that for Grey’s, you are going to be seeing Kate Walsh appear as Addison Montgomery, just in case you wanted a little bit of nostalgia in here, as well. Our hope is that this continues throughout the season, especially given the departure of Ellen Pompeo looming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when they air tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







