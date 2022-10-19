The Conners season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Another big Halloween

The Conners season 5 episode 6 is going to be coming on ABC, and of course we have a lot to be excited about here! After all, Halloween is right around the corner, and we know just how big this family tends to go around this time of year. There are going to be decorations, big surprises, and of course some comedy. Yet, is anyone actually going to get the house together? This seems to be the central conflict of the half-hour, though a few other things could start to turn up as the story progresses.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and view the full The Conners season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Book Bans and Guillotine Hands” – It’s Halloween at the Conners, and Dan encourages the family to decorate the house. When everyone is feeling too busy and overwhelmed to help, Becky tries to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Harris takes a stand on an issue that ruffles a few feathers in Darlene’s new neighborhood on The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Why are Halloween episodes so popular within this show? We think a lot of it comes down to both the family nature of the holiday and just the opportunity to see a lot of characters dress up and get into it. It also just helps that there is almost always an episode airing around this time, so there aren’t the same sort of logistical challenges here that you would have airing a story around the Fourth of July, for example — a ton of big shows aren’t on anywhere close to that.

