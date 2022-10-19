The Boys season 4 premiere date: A tease to tide you over…

We’re pretty darn confident that a lot of you are very excited for The Boys season 4 to premiere on Amazon Prime already. How can you not be given all of the drama, excitement, and memes (you heard us) tied to season 3? Homelander has more control of Vought than ever before, and you better believe moving forward, we’re going to see new Supes, more scandalous content, and a whole lot more.

Of course, here is the tough reminder that we’ll be waiting until late 2023 or early 2024 to see the show back — and yeah, it’s going to take a lot of patience to get there. This is why we’ll take just about every tease we can along the way, including the latest awesome one from none other than show boss Eric Kripke.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

In a recent, incredible post on Twitter, here is some of what the executive producer had to say about what’s going on right now behind the scenes:

In case you’re wondering if #TheBoys Season Four hits that high bar of crazy, I just saw a sequence that’s easily a Top 5 moment in terms of absolute bat s–t insanity that we spent gobs of money on. I love my job.

We understand that there are a lot of questions out there about how this show could ever top the next-level crazy that we’ve seen so far, and understandably so! We’ve seen the series hold nothing back and in our mind, it’s really hard to top what we saw with either Termite or Timothy the Octopus. Yet, we have a feeling that the writers may pull that off and that both excites and terrifies us all at once.

Related – Check out more news on The Boys, including more about some new characters Firecracker and Saga

What do you most want to see when it comes The Boys season 4?

Do you have any specific premiere-date hopes in mind? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for all sorts of other news on the show. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







