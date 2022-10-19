The Resident season 6 episode 6 promo: A 100th episode surprise

Next week on Fox you’re going to get The Resident season 6 episode 6, and it goes without saying this is not some ordinary hour of TV. Instead, we are preparing for what’s going to be the epic, emotional 100th episode of the series!

If you’ve seen the press releases and everything else that is out there about this episode so far, then you know that we’re going to be getting the wedding of Kit and Bell — that’s worth celebrating a thousand times over! Of course, we do still have a big shock, and that comes courtesy of the fact that Fox really isn’t hyping up most of that. Instead, they are making the promo about the medical case of the week, which we do know is going to be emotional and a pretty big test for some of the doctors.

At some point, we DO think that we’re going to get the wedding and beyond just that, we’ll have a chance to see some other characters think about their own futures. This episode is a big chance for some major, life-altering decisions to be made! While we hope that The Resident goes on for many more seasons, at the same time you never quite know what the future holds. With that in mind, the best thing that you can really do is 1) live in the moment and 2) enjoy what is in front of you. Let’s just hope that we end up getting some awesome stuff and then some throughout.

Of course, this milestone is also not the last one of the season, though we do think there’s going to be a little bit of a hiatus coming at some point due to the World Series.

