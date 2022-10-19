Chicago Med season 8 episode 6 return date: Crockett’s change

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to get the Chicago Med season 8 episode 6 return date over on NBC? How much more good stuff lies ahead?

Well, it probably shouldn’t come as a shock that there is good and bad news to report here. Let’s just get the bad news out there first: There is no episode next week. Just like sister series Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, this is the first hiatus of the season. Luckily, it is only a one-week break, and you’ll see the entire franchise come back on Wednesday, November 2. This is an episode titled “Mama Said There Would Be Days Like This,” which of course just makes us think about a classic song.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 6 synopsis below:

11/02/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett adjusts to his newfound fame when he helps Will treat a local restaurant owner. Ethan, Charles and Goodwin aid a new mother worried about hurting her baby. Maggie and Vanessa clash with a patient eager to get back to work. TV-14

Beyond the return date, there is something else that we have to say here: We’re building up for a pretty huge story for Ethan. Later this year, Brian Tee will be departing the show, a move that was first reported earlier this month. It’s not a shock given that the actor was gone for a huge chunk of time last season, and we were lucky to even have him around as long as we did.

Still, we really hope that Ethan gets a worthy send-off and since we are going to see more April, let’s hope that she is somehow involved in the endgame.

