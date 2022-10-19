Chicago PD season 10 episode 6 return date: Atwater in trouble?

After tonight’s big episode, are you curious to get more details on Chicago PD season 10 episode 6 — starting with a return date?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that there will be a repeat of the police drama next week, and the same goes for the other entries in the One Chicago franchise. Luckily, this is not some extremely long or unbearable break in the action, as new episodes will return on Wednesday, November 2. When it comes to PD, we should start by noting that there official title as of this writing but in the end, that doesn’t matter. What does is that we’re going to have a chance to see a really powerful story for LaRoyce Hawkins as Atwater. Is the character in danger? It sure seems that way, after some of his actions during an investigation lead to some big-time suspicion all around him.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

11/02/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater’s reactions during a tense arrest are called into question. The team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater’s name. TV-14

Of course, we do tend to personally think that Kevin will find a way to emerge from this, largely due to the fact that One Chicago would be pretty horrible to take out Jesse Lee Soffer and Hawkins in the span of a few short weeks. Still, we know that there are ways to still institute a lot of drama without writing a core character out, and we have to be prepared for that possibility. Rest assured, there will also be more updates that air throughout the month of November — this is sweeps after all, and it’s a time networks care about immensely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right away

What do you most want to see on Chicago PD season 10 episode 6 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just, keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







