Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you set to see the show back alongside Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

First of all, remember here that it’s more than fair to think that we could be seeing some sort of hiatus at this point. We’ve had a handful of episodes at this point, and we think there’s a pretty reasonable expectation that a hiatus could be here. Lucky, that’s not actually the case … at least not yet. The entire One Chicago universe is back for more in a matter of hours, and you’re going to see a ton of drama here … but also a really fun Halloween episode over on Fire. It’s not that often that we get holiday-themed episodes within this franchise so when it happens, we do tend to get a little more excited than usual. How could we not?

Before we proceed, let’s go ahead and share the synopses for all three of these shows right now…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 5, “Yep, This Is the World We Live In” – 10/19/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the E.D. when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears. One of the victims of the recent train crash needs a transplant, forcing Crockett to improvise. Charles and Nellie help a patient with amnesia. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 5, “Haunted House” – 10/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 5, “Pink Cloud” – 10/19/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Upton’s dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl leads the team into a dark web of human trafficking. Chief O’Neal becomes involved with the unit’s investigation when it becomes evident his son, Sean, has a connection to the missing girl. TV-14

As we dive further into the franchise, let’s go ahead and say that there is a short hiatus coming — go ahead and prepare for that accordingly. (Like we said, we were bound to have this at some point.)

