Monarch season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Who died?

Next week on Fox you’re going to see Monarch season 1 episode 7, and we tend to think that things are going to get very intense. After all, this is when a lot of big answers could be revealed! The veil could be lifted on a big death, and with that of course, comes more consequences.

Could this be the most important episode for a good while? At the moment, we tend to think that this is 100% the case.

For some other updates right now, go ahead and check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

The events leading up to the deadly night are revealed, as is the victim, leaving Albie to clean up a giant mess. Meanwhile, several weeks later, Nicky still tries to prove that she’s good enough to headline a solo tour in the all-new “About Last Night” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Oct. 25 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-107) (TV-14 D,L,V)

There is one other thing that we should go ahead and note here: There’s going to be a long wait after the fact here to see what’s next. The series will be off on November 1 due to the World Series, and we will have to wait and see what Fox has planned for November 8, the date of the Midterm Elections. The hope has to be that the show build up enough loyalty over its first several episodes that people will opt to come back after the fact; there is always a fire with a brand-new show that you don’t end up getting a viewership that is anywhere near as loyal as you want. The first weeks of a hiatus can be a big test.

So far, Monarch isn’t exactly setting the world on fire when it comes to live ratings, but it dies still have the DVR numbers to consider. Will that be enough to save it?

