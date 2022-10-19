Stargirl season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Infinity Inc. Part Two’

As you get yourselves prepared for Stargirl season 3 episode 8 on The CW next week, get set for some game-changers.

After all, the Infinity Inc. saga (or at least the two-part story titled after it) will be coming to an end. We’re sure there won’t be enough time to bring everything from the comics into the show, but we tend to think there could be a lot of homages from top to bottom. Beyond just that, we also think that some events could be set in motion that carry through to the remainder of the season, if not the series. (Remember, there is no guarantee at the moment that the show will be coming back for a season 4.)

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the full Stargirl season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more updates on what lies ahead:

DEMONS FROM THE PAST – Desperate to avert a major crisis on their hands, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempts to help a friend navigate their powers. Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson) and The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) are forced to face their worst fears. Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#308). Original airdate 10/26/2022. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

After this episode, let’s just say that there are some big battles and a few other threats that will surface. One of the things that this show is best at is setting the stage for certain events far in advance. Remember, after all, how we got our first look at Mister Bones all the way back at the end of season 2!

