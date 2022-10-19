The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5: Daniel Dae Kim directs!

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 is coming onto ABC a week from Monday — in other words, on Halloween night! What does that mean? Well, let’s just say that a particularly spooky episode could be right around the corner.

We’re sure that there will be a few festive moments in this hour, but there’s also going to be a chance for some big stories from the season to be continued. Also, executive producer Daniel Dae Kim is directing this episode, marking the first time that he has taken on the role for this show. (Previously, he helmed an episode of Hawaii Five-0 back during its run.)

Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 5 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Just from reading that alone, it is clear that the tension between Glassman and Shaun will still be around for a good while, and we already know that it’s there between Shaun and Lim. Freddie Highmore’s character took a big risk and while he helped to save her life, he also left her paralyzed. There’s a lot of second-guessing that is going on here, but Shaun still seems unwilling to take any accountability for what happened. As for whether or not this changes, we’ll have to learn in due time.

