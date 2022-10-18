American Horror Story season 11: Are NYC trailer hopes dead?

We are just over 24 hours until the American Horror Story season 11 premiere on FX … and we still don’t have a trailer.

With that in mind, it feels like time we have to admit the following: We may not end up getting a trailer at all. That’s a little bit frustrating, but also that much of a surprise.

Remember for a moment here that the Ryan Murphy drama has always been somewhat unpredictable in its approach. The campaigns for Double Feature and 1984 were more robust for this season, but we’ve still got more from this show than we did Roanoke so many years ago. There is another new teaser below courtesy of FX, but it doesn’t really give much away other than the overall vibe of the story the rest of the way. We may just have to take that for what it is, even if it’d be great to get something more substantial.

Is the lack of a NYC trailer a mistake?

We still can’t help but wonder that for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being that Murphy has so many other hits out there! With both Dahmer and The Watcher currently tearing up the charts on Netflix, wouldn’t you want to keep that success going? We think people are going to want to watch this season, especially diehard fans. However, we also think there are plenty of people out there who simply don’t know that the show is back at all, and we certainly think that this is a problem. It may keep this season from setting any sort of ratings records.

Rest assured, though, we’re going to be watching the first two episodes live, and we hope that a lot of you out there do, as well! Odds are, we’ll have a lot to discuss.

What are you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11 tomorrow?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates all about the series.

