Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, Prom Night?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 31 tonight? The theme was Prom Night, and in general, we expected a nostalgic vibe.

Of course, we had a feeling entering this episode that the ending would be very different from what we saw last night. This marked the shocking and sad departure of Selma Blair, who was forced to bow out due to advice from her doctors. We know that she loved being there, and it feels appropriate that she received the first perfect score of the season.

Now, the competition resumes in earnest as we have to wonder who will be in the most danger. As of right now, Trevor Donovan and Jessie James Decker have to be two of the names on the top of the list after what we saw last night plus some past results. We still have to throw Vinny Guadagnino in here too just because his routines have been a little more inconsistent. Charli D’Amelio remains the best technical dancer, but we really think that Wayne Brady is the overall favorite due to the emotional connection that so many people have to him as an entertainer over the years.

Is two nights in a week two much for this show? Some may think so, but remember we used to have results shows in the past! This is a part of why we don’t mind what we’re getting this week.

Now, the results…

The bottom two tonight were Joseph Baena & Daniella and then Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev. We were confident that Joseph would go in this situation, even though he’s someone who feels like he needs the show more and is totally raw in the dance world.

Unfortunately for Joseph, this is it — and Daniella leaves the competition early one season after winning it all.

Who did you think was going to be eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 31 episode?

