La Brea season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The elaborate heist

Next week on La Brea season 2 episode 5 you’re going to see a story titled “The Heist,” and let’s just say it’s named that for good reason.

At the end of episode 4 and following the shocking death of Rebecca Aldridge, Sam and Gavin realize that in order to get into the Building, they have to find a way to take the shipment — which, of course, is so much easier said than done. This is a brutal world where bad things happen all the time, and they also have to do this while also dealing with some emotional turmoil, as well. Remember that Eve could be wanting to have some pretty important conversations with Gavin around this time, as well.

To get a few more details on what’s ahead now, including for Josh and Riley, go ahead and check out the La Brea season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/25/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. In 1988, Josh and Riley must act swiftly to prevent Caroline from altering the timeline. TV-PG

This is one of these episodes where we imagine that things could rapidly change. Given that the show was bold enough to kill off someone like Rebecca at the end of this past episode, we have to think a few different things are going to accelerate. We have a hard time thinking that the rest of this season will be spent waiting to see if these characters will be able to get inside the building; let’s just wait and see where things go, and hopefully the storytelling remains as addicting and mysterious as it’s been.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to La Brea now, including more thoughts on Rebecca’s death

Where do you think the story is going as we prepare for La Brea season 2 episode 5 next week?

Share some of your thoughts and theories in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







