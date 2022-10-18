Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: A marketing dream

Scouring the internet for a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date can be a long and difficult task, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, how little info is actually out there. The only thing confirmed is that we’re waiting until 2023 and beyond just that, we have to see how Showtime fills in some of the cracks. They could announce a specific month before a date; or, they could just wait and narrow it down entirely. The ball is in their court on all of this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

For the time being, though, there is a single day that all fans of the drama should keep in mind: Friday, December 9. Why this? It is when we are going to see the highly-anticipated premiere of Your Honor season 2 over on the Showtime app. (It will come on the network itself two days later.) There is a long and established history of networks using one show to promote another, and we could think of no better time to announce a Yellowjackets premiere date than this.

Logistically, there are also reasons to think that the date could be announced here. All evidence out there suggests that season 2 could launch either in late February or March and typically, networks announce dates around two or three months in advance. This entire window feels perfect, and putting it alongside Your Honor makes sure the most viewers possible see it. We think those who like the Bryan Cranston series will also enjoy this.

While we don’t expect a full trailer to be released alongside a date announcement, we are hoping that we’re going to be seeing at least a teaser. Even a few seconds of footage would be enough to generate some excitement in what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







