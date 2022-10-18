The Crown season 5: New photos highlight Elizabeth, Diana

Come November 9, you are going to see The Crown season 5 premiere on Netflix, and the streaming service clearly faces a big challenge. How do you promote a show about Queen Elizabeth following her death? Beyond just that, how do you also take on the storyline of Princess Diana, one of the biggest tragedies in modern royal history?

Given that there are two seasons left for the series, we know there is no reason for writer Peter Morgan to rush anything in regards to Diana or other key players within this story. Nonetheless, there are going to be moments that are difficult to watch. The Crown has not shied away from controversy, and of course that in itself has led to even further controversy. We’ll be able to discuss some of the individual stories more down the road.

For now, let’s simply share a couple of new photos, starting with The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki as Diana (see above). This is one of the most important castings out there for these final seasons, and based on look alone it feels like the producers have nailed it.

Meanwhile, the second image below highlights Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) as well as Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce). They will remain the focal point of the series, but in season 5 more than ever, you will see how the rest of the family influence them. Meanwhile, the Royals must adapt to great change as technology leads to more accessibility than ever. While the family has long wanted to be seen by their subjects, there has always been that divide, that veil — it is one of the reasons why so few really know what so many people within this family are really like.

