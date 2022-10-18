The Blacklist season 10 spoilers: When will Siya Malik debut?

As many of you who love The Blacklist already know, you will be seeing a newcomer in season 10 in the form of Siya Malik. The late Meera Malik’s daughter is played by actress Anya Banerjee, who will be a series regular.

What is the character going to want from the FBI and, to be specific, the Task Force? More than likely, answers about her mom and what happened leading up to her death. She is an MI-6 intelligence officer and based largely on that alone, we know that she’ll have a valuable skill set. Unfortunately for her, getting answers out of Raymond Reddington can be akin to talking to a brick wall.

While there is no official footage out there yet of Siya in action, we can at least tell you when she makes her debut: In the season 10 premiere. Given that NBC / Sony waiting so long to make Banerjee’s casting official, it was fair to wonder if the actress did not come on board the James Spader series right away.

Yet, wonder no more! In the post on Instagram below, Anya mentions filming wrapping up on the 200th episode, and then also that it is her fourth episode on the show. Given that the 200th is the fourth episode of season 10, that means that she’s in every installment this season from the start. It makes sense that she’s there right away to generate some more conflict, given that the real theme for this season is the past coming back to haunt characters. For Reddington, that comes in the form of Wujing getting the Blacklist from Marvin Gerard — something that he could spread to the criminal underworld as they all seek out revenge.

What do you most want to see from Siya Malik moving into The Blacklist season 10?

