Magnum PI season 5 episode 5 title reveal: The best one yet?

We’re here today with a new Magnum PI season 5 title discussion, and make no mistake, this one is awesome. There also not not be a reason for a super-deep analysis of it based on how blunt the title actually is.

As first revealed by the show’s official writers’ room on Twitter earlier today, the title for episode 5 is “Welcome to Paradise, Now Die!”. So clearly, this will revolve around a character who hasn’t spent much time in the islands but when they get there, some trouble is immediately going to find them. (Maybe there’s a metaphorical meaning to this, but it’s hard to envision it.)

We’ve said for a long time that Magnum PI titles often feel like individual action movies, and this one more than fits the bill. Even with all of the personal storylines going on this year, it does feel like the cases are going to still be critical to the overall story — which absolutely makes sense. They drive the conflict on an hour-by-hour basis.

Episode 5 was written by Tera Tolentino, a longtime writer and story editor who has produced some great stuff over the years. (She wrote “Evil Walks Softly” last season, which featured the character of TC’s potential love interest Mahina — who, ironically, is going to be coming back for season 5!) Meanwhile, Marcus Stokes is the director for this one; previously, he took on the role for the emotional “Angels Sometimes Kill” last season. Some of his other TV credits include Criminal Minds, 9-1-1, and The Flash.

So when will this episode air?

While shows sometimes shoot episodes out of order, network shows try to keep the production order relatively close to the order the episodes actually air. It’s fair to say this will be in the middle of season 5, which could be premiering as early as January or as late as March. We’d love more clarity on this, but we are all at NBC’s mercy, waiting to see whatever it is they want.

