Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI following the events of season 5 episode 5? At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked if you were wondering about Maggie’s whereabouts. She’s been gone for the entire season so far, so is the time of her absence almost over?

Well, the bad news is that based on the info we’ve got at present, she is not going to be present in the installment tonight. Beyond that, it does not appear that she is going to be seen on the next new episode in early November. The producers have known about Peregrym’s absence for a long time, as the actress was on maternity leave at the time of production. She first departed the series earlier this year, and was not in the final stretch of season 4. Shantel VanSanten is filling in as the character of Nina Chase, and there is a chance that the character could stick around in some capacity even after Maggie comes back.

So when is that moment going to happen? Well, we are hoping that it’s going to be soon, and signs do suggest that you will see Missy back as her character before the end of the year. We hope that she’ll get a big showcase right away; after all, her return to the field may not be easy after everything that happened to the character with the sarin gas. She nearly died, and there is an intense physical recovery that comes with that. Of course, there is also an emotional recovery. It’s not going to be that easy for her to dive back into her job.

Obviously, there will be one huge asset that Maggie has on her side, and that is the relentless support that she is going to have from everyone at the FBI. These are people who love her and with that, they will do whatever they can to ensure she is comfortable almost right away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you are excited to see from Missy Peregrym as Maggie when she comes back to FBI season 5?

Let us know in the comments, and come back around for even more updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







