NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Changing Tides’

There may not be TOO much that is known at the moment about NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6, but we can go ahead and say this: Prepare for a dangerous case. Or, to be specific, a really dangerous case since there could be a drug ring at the center of it all.

Based on the promo below for what lies ahead, Tennant and the rest of the team are going to take off a case that starts with a submerged plane, and then the discovery of bags of drugs on board. This is enough to cause some serious problems around the state, and that injects some of the sense of urgency you would expect from the team. Expect a thrill ride from start to finish, and it could take a lot of the team working together in order to ensure that they can get results. Luckily, they’ve proven themselves at this point; we don’t have too many concerns with what they’re able to bring to the table.

Also knowing what we do about this show, it’s pretty fair to assume that we’re going to have a chance to see at least one personal storyline in here, as well — we’ve seen a lot of movement with Lucy and Whistler as of late, so is there a good chance that this will continue? We certainly tend to think so. That relationship is the heart of the show, and it also allows for opportunities to see different bureaus work together. Anything that we can see that expands the universe, we’re more than happy to see it.

Now, let’s go ahead and hope that there’s a chance to get at least a few more stories before we get around to the winter hiatus; in the new year, there will be a lot to celebrate in the form of a three-part crossover event! Get excited for that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you think is going to be happening on NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







