Quantum Leap season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The earthquake

As we get ourselves prepared for Quantum Leap season 1 episode 6, rest assured there’s going to be another big time jump. We’re moving from the Old West to 1989 San Francisco, the site of an extremely deadly and dangerous earthquake. This is poised to be one of the most difficult journeys for Ben and Addison yet, as they will find themselves in a place where it will not be easy for them to solve any problems. Yet, they have to do something in order to keep leaping forward.

One thing that we certainly do like at the moment is the sense of resolve that is here for both of our leads; the show has pushed the two’s relationship forward in what feels like an organic way, and we’re thrilled that we haven’t had to spend the whole season suffering through him not having any part of his memory left. In the current TV era things do have to move quickly, especially since there’s no guarantee that you’ll be around for more down the road. Networks do bail on ideas rather fast.

Below, you can check out the Quantum Leap season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

10/24/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben and Addison find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake. As the city continues to crumble with aftershocks, Ben must try to mend a family in chaos. Jenn and Ian search for clues to an unsettling mystery. TV-PG

At this point, we’ve seen enough of Quantum Leap to know that it’s one of the better revivals/reboots out there. A lot of that is because of its decision to honor the history rather than erase it. We hope more familiar faces from the past DO come back, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

Related – Be sure to see some more news when it comes to Quantum Leap right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Quantum Leap season 1 episode 6 when it arrives on NBC?

Share all of your thoughts and hopes right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







