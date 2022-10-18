Is Aisha Hinds leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? We think it’s understandable to be concerned. After all, her character of Hen managed to pass her test! She now have a better chance than ever to fulfil her dreams of being a doctor. She’s got SO many memories around the 118 and she’s going to miss her for quite some time.

One of the big things to remember here is that even if Hen decides to leave the 118, we do think there’s a chance for her to stick around on the show. We could see a few medical storylines, right? Given that we already have a cop on here in Athena, this show could basically become every version of the One Chicago franchise within a single hour. We have yet to hear a single thing that suggests that Hinds is leaving for good, though we recognize that this could easily change. She’s been a part of the series for a long time and we know at a certain point, people do want to move on and start doing some other things.

Of course, the end of the episode tonight made things ALL the more complicated, as Karen called 9-1-1 after an explosion at her lab. Right when Hen was about to potentially move on, she’s going to have a bigger incentive than ever to dive into this rescue and help the woman she loves.

If tonight was the final time we officially get to see Hen as a part of the 118, we’re at least glad that there was such a nice send-off for her from her colleagues. They recognize fully just how important she is to this world.

