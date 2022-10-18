Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6: Is Casey okay? Did he leave?

Tonight, Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6 brought out a LOT of drama — and also a medical crisis for Casey that came out of nowhere.

We should just say this from the start: We’re not going to talk about Pizza Pete. Why? He is the absolute worst and we hope that he’s never a part of Bachelor Nation again. Luckily, he “left on his own terms” after being told by a bunch of women and men that he should go.

Now, let’s get a little bit into where things stand when it comes to Casey, who passed out during the cocktail party amidst all of the drama going on … which he did very much start by telling Brittany about what Pete was saying behind her back. He was right to tell her since that sort of nonsense should’ve been going on. However, he didn’t make the right decision when it comes to timing. He should have said something right away, and not right before the events of the evening. A lot of the stress he had seemed to stem from him feeling guilty about the way he went about it.

Then, he also hurt his ankle while in the fall and was carted off in ambulance. We’d be shocked if he returns at some point down the road, mostly because of the fact that he probably wasn’t going to get a rose at the rose ceremony anyway. There were too many guys and not enough women, and that’s why some other fan favorites were in danger.

Now, can we talk about something hilarious/random? The fact that producers sent out Danielle right at the time when Michael was thinking he was about to leave. She’s in a similar age range to him and judging from how he called her “Dani,” we feel like the two may know each other on some level.

What did you think about the events of tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 6, including the exit of Casey?

