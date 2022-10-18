Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: More from Ralph Macchio

We should start off this article by noting the following: Technically, there is no Cobra Kai season 6 renewal over at Netflix. Do we want to see it happen? Sure, and we do think some more news is going to come out over the next couple of months. There’s just no real reason for this to be rushed since it probably would not start filming until 2023.

The more that we hear from the cast of the show about the future, the more excited we are — if they’re still optimistic about the story, why wouldn’t we be? In a new interview with USA Today while promoting his new book Waxing On, here is what Ralph Macchio had to say about what season 6 could be:

We tease some of the international elements, and we tease that John Kreese (Martin Kove) is not done. Season 5 ends in a way where it seems like everything is OK, but being we are in a karate soap opera, which is what “Cobra Kai” is. Anything can happen. I’d like to see where they go with the next generation stories. And, it’s so much fun to see actors like Yuji Okumoto and Thomas Ian Griffith, as Chozen and Terry Silver respectively, be such big parts of these seasons and add more layers and nuanced characters to the “Karate Kid” universe. I think there’s more story to tell, so I’m excited for what tomorrow may bring.

When could season 6 premiere?

Provided that filming does start by the spring of next year, we wouldn’t rule out a late fall premiere for the show. The more likely scenario is that we’re waiting until early 2024; we don’t want to get our hopes up here, only to be let down later on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cobra Kai right now, including other hints at the future

What are you hoping to see from Ralph Macchio and the rest of the cast as we prepare for Cobra Kai season 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







