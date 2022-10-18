The Resident season 6 episode 6 spoilers: The 100th & a wedding

Next week on The Resident season 6 episode 6, you are going to get a huge hour of TV on multiple fronts.

Where do we start? How about with a reminder that this is #100? This is one of the biggest milestones that we’ve has on this show ever, and then you are adding to it the fact that this is Bell and Kit’s wedding. We’ve been waiting for this moment for most of the season, as it is a celebration of the love that they have for each other. Who doesn’t want to watch the show celebrate love for a minute?

Of course, there is still room for a LOT of drama at the moment. For starters, consider the fact that weddings are a time where the truth often comes out, and you are more inclined to tell people how you really feel. That could easily happen with Billie and Conrad … or maybe that’s just what we want. We still don’t think that things are settled with the two as of yet. there’s also still hospital drama, given that this IS a hospital show and this sort of stuff never really goes away.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

On the day of Kit and Bell’s wedding, Bell and Conrad get pulled away to tend to the ill daughter of a major hospital donor. Meanwhile, Billie takes Gigi and Sammie dress shopping in the all-new “For Better or Worse” 100th episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Oct. 25 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-603) (TV-14 L, V)

Whatever happens here, we tend to think there will be a lot of ripples that carry through for the rest of the season, if not the whole series. Go ahead and prepare for that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







