New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6: ‘Give Me a Sign’

Want to learn a little bit more about New Amsterdam season 5 episode 6? This is an installment coming to NBC in just seven days’ time, and there is a good bit to say about it here in advance.

So where do we start? Let’s just mention the title of “Give Me a Sign,” and the synopsis that was recently shared by NBC:

10/25/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max goes on a mission to make New York safer. Iggy helps a family come to terms with their deaf child’s inability to communicate. TV-14

We’ll go ahead and give Max Goodwin all the credit in the world for having this ambitious of a goal. Who says you can’t reach for the stars to make some of your dreams come true? The problem here is that trying to help an entire city feels like a near-impossible thing to make happen. (Then again, so much of this story has been thematically about beating the odds and trying to make the impossible happen — who is to say that this couldn’t happen again here?)

As to the story involving Iggy, we do think that this is where Dr. Wilder and her skill set could prove to be rather useful. Given that so many of her stories so far this season have revolved around Max, it would be nice for her to have a chance to mix things up a little bit with some of the other doctors. We know that we personally welcome that; the more chances that this show has to surprise us as we get closer to the end, the better.

Of course, this is also where we remind you that the end isn’t that far away. There are, at least after episode 6, only seven more installments left of the series. That’s a hard thing to digest.

