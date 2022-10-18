NCIS season 20 episode 6 preview: ‘The Good Fighter’

As we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 6 on CBS next week, what is there that can be said about it?

First and foremost, we should note that the network is continuing a pretty bizarre tradition as of this writing — there is almost no news out there about this installment. What we can say is that the title is “The Good Fighter,” and we like to think it will follow the tradition of being character-focused while also containing a strong case-of-the-week element. This is something that we’ve had for most of the season so far; why change it now?

Our dream scenario here is that the spotlight will be on Kasie Hines in particular, given that she’s the one character who really hasn’t had much of a focus so far. Sure, Knight and Palmer sort of split time on their episode earlier this season, but we tend to think that the two of them will have an opportunity to be in focus again in some way.

In general, it’s fair to say that there are a handful of episodes coming this fall following “The Good Fighter” and eventually, there will be a brief holiday hiatus. We know already that there’s some pretty cool stuff after-the-fact there, including a chance to see none other than a three-part crossover featuring all the shows in the franchise! There’s been a ton of hype over this idea for years now, even back when NCIS: New Orleans was on the air instead of NCIS: Hawaii. It is easy to say we’re eager to see where things go.

Where do you think things could be going moving into NCIS season 20 episode 6?

What sort of character spotlights do you want to see over the rest of this season? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some further information. (Photo: CBS.)

