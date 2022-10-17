House of the Dragon season 1 episode 10 (finale): The epic trailer!

This Sunday on HBO, the moment is here: The House of the Dragon season 1 finale. This could be where Westeros changes forever. Heck, those of you familiar with Fire & Blood know that it very much does. The Dance of Dragons is officially upon us!

At the bottom of this article, you can see the epic trailer for the final episode that puts Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their entire family in a position where they must make some difficult decisions. They will recognize the stakes that are put in front of them, and they will also determine how best to act. We know that a civil war is coming, and that Rhaenys already did her best to foreshadow that with what we saw at the end of episode 9.

For those of you who dislike time jumps, rest assured we are at the end of those. Moving forward, we will see the story move a lot slower as the foundation has been very-much laid now for the battle to come. We know the two different sides and the key players on both. We also recognize the peril that could come to almost every person in power.

Before we go, can we just give a little bit of additional praise to George R.R. Martin? We know that he gets plenty for creating this world, but we personally believe that his direct involvement in this show is one of the reasons why it surpassed expectations. He was not as involved in the end of Game of Thrones and to be frank, it showed in the end results. This show feels more intimidate in a way, but the stakes remain as high as ever.

