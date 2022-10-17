BMF season 2: Starz releases new info as premiere date looms

Just in case you want to prepare yourselves further for BMF season on Starz, the network 100% has the hook-up for you today thanks to some new info!

Above, you can see a first look at Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Demetrius Flenory Sr.) and Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory) as they work on the new episodes behind the scenes. This season will be an evolution of the world that we saw in season 1, and that means more danger and higher stakes than anything that we had a chance to see before.

For those wondering, season 2 is officially going to be premiering in January; yet, there is no official word beyond that as a date yet. Is it possible that could change later in the week? In theory sure, as there appear to be plans to turn this into a seven-day event stuffed full of reveals. We’ll have to see more of what the future holds there, but at least it’s nice to know we are, in a best-case scenario, two and a half months away from the series coming back.

There are a number of other fantastic people coming on board season 2, but we’ll note that for us, the person we’re the most excited to see right now is former Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones. She’s someone we’ve known for comedy over the past decade, but we of course know that she’s capable of so much more than that. Her casting here is somewhat reminiscent of what we’ve seen Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould do over the years with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, where they have cast comedic figures in dramatic roles rather successfully. Both Bryan Cranston and Vince Gilligan were both known for comedy before stepping into that world.

