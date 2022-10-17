And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: HBO Max teases start

As so many of you out there are probably aware already, we will be waiting until 2023 to see And Just Like That season 2 premiere. We’re at least glad to know that a lot of work is being done behind the scenes right now, and we just have to wait for some more good news to trickle in over time.

What we can at least share today is a new, video reminder of when the series is going to be on its way back to HBO Max. The clip (view here) also features a number of other shows including Our Flag Means Death and Gossip Girl, but we know that the Sex and the City follow-up will be front and center for a lot of people out there.

We know that the new season could feel strange for a lot of people from the get-go, given that there is still no Samantha Jones and Stanford is no longer a part of the series following the sad death of Willie Garson. Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s journeys will continue, and we tend to imagine that their roads to the future will have more challenges and surprises. We do want to believe that are some positive moments coming, but not without a good amount of hardship along the way.

While there is no firm premiere date in this preview, we tend to think that season 2 is going to surface at some point once we get to the other side of the winter. We don’t think HBO Max is going to rush this along, but we also don’t think we’ll be waiting until close to the end of the year to see Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast back.

