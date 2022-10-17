Chesapeake Shores season 7: HBO boss on future possibilities

Last night we saw the end of the road for Chesapeake Shores courtesy of the series finale — but is there still a chance for something more in this world?

We know that the decision was made long ago to say goodbye to this show after six seasons, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Hallmark wants to say goodbye to this world for good. There are some other possibilities that could be explored here, whether it be a spin-off, a movie, or some other shortened series down the line. We’re not sure that a traditional season 7 is in the cards right now, mostly because if it was, there would be no reason for Hallmark to even in this show at all. Why not keep it going then?

With all of this being said, showrunner Phoef Sutton had the following to say to TV Insider about the future and what could be coming:

I can’t really share anything yet, but we are in discussion about something like that. I don’t really know what it would entail yet, but I don’t think you’ve seen the last of the O’Briens, let me put it that way.

Hopefully, this does turn out to be true, but we think that patience is the name of the game here. The last thing that we should do is have some expectation that we’re going to see an accelerated road to another season, or really anything else within this world in general. We’re just hoping for the time being that if there’s something more, it just continues the positive sentiment that we got from the series finale. We know that some things had to be a little bit rushed because of the final season (think Abby and Evan’s engagement), but we’re glad that there were happy endings handed down to so many different characters.

